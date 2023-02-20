ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 18,918 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,756,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 202,073 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $50.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

