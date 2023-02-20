ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 21,535 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,351,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forward Air Stock Up 3.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

FWRD opened at $107.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.43. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also

