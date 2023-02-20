ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,153,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $743.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Amarin

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.