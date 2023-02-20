ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

