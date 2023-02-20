ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,187 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2,859.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $70.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $204,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,051 shares of company stock valued at $423,609. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Stories

