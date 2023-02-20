ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,237 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $1,254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 25.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $369,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $13.52 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -450.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.