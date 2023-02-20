ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,679,000 after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI opened at $325.93 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.67 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

