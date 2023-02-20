ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after buying an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after buying an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,831,000 after buying an additional 210,618 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,595,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,773,000 after buying an additional 78,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $90.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

