ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,564 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PDM opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Further Reading

