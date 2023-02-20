ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Innoviva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.42 on Monday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

