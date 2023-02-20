ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,333 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. William Blair cut shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of KFY opened at $57.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

