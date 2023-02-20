ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

In other Sumo Logic news, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $469,174.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,408.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $469,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

