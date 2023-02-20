ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,868 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in NIO by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after buying an additional 269,607 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIO by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 638,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.89. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

