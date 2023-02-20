ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISEE stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

