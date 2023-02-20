ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.35 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,161 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

NYSE ALK opened at $49.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 114.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

