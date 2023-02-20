ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,481 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 128,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 29.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 63.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $364,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,959.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,360 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.31. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

