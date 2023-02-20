ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.39 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,572 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

WING opened at $173.49 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day moving average is $143.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

