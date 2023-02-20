ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.51 Million Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,826 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $4,106,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JinkoSolar Profile

NYSE:JKS opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -220.64 and a beta of 0.87. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.