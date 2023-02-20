ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.53 Million Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,755 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,295 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,973 shares of company stock valued at $283,780 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEVI stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

