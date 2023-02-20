ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.60 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 656.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $530.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.96. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.96. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 5.68%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

