ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1,254.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE:ALV opened at $90.42 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

