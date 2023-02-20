ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 251.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,834 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,377 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SEA by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $65.01 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SEA

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.