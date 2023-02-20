ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.30 Million in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after buying an additional 709,540 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,382,000 after buying an additional 398,730 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 507,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $9,876,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $63.48 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

