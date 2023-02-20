ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $210.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.17. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

