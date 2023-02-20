ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Acushnet by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acushnet Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

