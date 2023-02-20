ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 69,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.
CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.
