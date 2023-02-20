ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,492 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Open Text by 215.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 81.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

