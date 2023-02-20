ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 239,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $118,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $417,000.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

VRNA stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $645,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.