ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 239,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $118,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $417,000.
Verona Pharma Stock Performance
VRNA stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84.
Insider Activity at Verona Pharma
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
Verona Pharma Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
