ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 322,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 23,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $147,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 23,348 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $147,559.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,124 shares in the company, valued at $291,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 in the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Zuora Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.