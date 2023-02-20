ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 107 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 337,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 104,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,969,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 55,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $167.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.08. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

