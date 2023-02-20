ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 159,408 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 568.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,408 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clarus were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Clarus by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 237,357 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clarus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Clarus Trading Up 1.9 %

Clarus Company Profile

CLAR opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $370.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

