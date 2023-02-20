ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 177,845 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,845 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NOW were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 839.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $13.00 on Monday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

