ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 340,944 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 1,420.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 340,944 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESPR opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $436.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.21.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

