ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 57,652 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 214.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,652 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 420,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWTX opened at $30.26 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

SWTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

