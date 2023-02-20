ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 84,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $38,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 52.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 574,239 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $32.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

