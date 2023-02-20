ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 282.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Evergy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Evergy by 10.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 59.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

