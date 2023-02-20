ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 125,000 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nutanix by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Nutanix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $433.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.