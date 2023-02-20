ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 668.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.59. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

