ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 1,924.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,435,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 323,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,326,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.06 million. Analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

