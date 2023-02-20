ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 1,531 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nevro by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Stock Performance

NVRO opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,598.00 and a beta of 0.79. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

