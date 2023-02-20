ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 22,414 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,414 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.74.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Down 9.7 %

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $258.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

