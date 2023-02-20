ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 3,635 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in monday.com by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,816 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,765,000 after acquiring an additional 199,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 109.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 10.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com stock opened at $153.11 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.01.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

