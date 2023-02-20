ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 55,246 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,246 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.