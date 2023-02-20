ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 74,048 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,048 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.6 %

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

NYSE DEI opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

