ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 965 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $130.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average is $129.75. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

