ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $2.59 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

ELS opened at $71.88 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

