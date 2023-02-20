ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,720 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

BEPC opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

