ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,057 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $227.94 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.08 and a 200 day moving average of $171.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

