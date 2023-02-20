F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,745 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Insider Activity

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.10. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

