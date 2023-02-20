FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF opened at $71.55 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

KOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

